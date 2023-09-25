Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Charlie Co, BLT 1/5 at Realistic Urban Training Exercise

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training, squad and platoon-level attacks, and tactical recovery of aircraft personnel missions during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, Aug. 14-28, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Yuma
    Marines
    RUT
    BLT 1/5
    usmcnews

