B-Roll: Charlie Co, BLT 1/5 at Realistic Urban Training Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training, squad and platoon-level attacks, and tactical recovery of aircraft personnel missions during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, Aug. 14-28, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|09.05.2023
|09.29.2023 21:58
|B-Roll
|899068
|230905-M-HP224-1001
|DOD_109915696
|00:06:29
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|4
|4
