B-Roll: Charlie Co, BLT 1/5 at Realistic Urban Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/899068" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast-rope training, squad and platoon-level attacks, and tactical recovery of aircraft personnel missions during Realistic Urban Training exercise at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, Aug. 14-28, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)