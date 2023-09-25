That’s a Wrap: Rainier War 23A

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 62d Airlift Wing completes Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 18-29, 2023. Rainier War is an exercise designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. These exercises are necessary in assessing and maintaining wartime operational tempos, ensuring command and control across multiple locations. During the exercise, Airmen will respond to scenarios that replicate today’s contingency operations and will address full-spectrum readiness against modern threats brought on by peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)