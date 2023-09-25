Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    That’s a Wrap: Rainier War 23A

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 62d Airlift Wing completes Exercise Rainier War 23A at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sept. 18-29, 2023. Rainier War is an exercise designed to evaluate the ability to generate, employ and sustain in-garrison and forward deployed forces. These exercises are necessary in assessing and maintaining wartime operational tempos, ensuring command and control across multiple locations. During the exercise, Airmen will respond to scenarios that replicate today’s contingency operations and will address full-spectrum readiness against modern threats brought on by peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    joint force
    JBLM
    Team McChord
    AFFORGEN
    Rainier War 23A

