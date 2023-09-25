Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FDIE security operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct security operations in vicinity of an expeditionary advanced base during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. FDIE provided Pacific Marines an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as the stand-in-force, its contribution to Force Design 2030, and its collaboration with U.S. Pacific Fleet and other joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899034
    VIRIN: 230926-M-GI936-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915442
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FDIE security operations, by Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORPAC
    3D MARDIV
    U.S. Indo-Pacific
    Force Design
    FDIE
    security ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT