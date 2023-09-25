U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct security operations in vicinity of an expeditionary advanced base during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. FDIE provided Pacific Marines an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as the stand-in-force, its contribution to Force Design 2030, and its collaboration with U.S. Pacific Fleet and other joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899034
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-GI936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915442
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FDIE security operations, by Cpl Haley Fourmetgustavsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT