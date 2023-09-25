Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Design Integration Exercise

    DILLINGHAM MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct security operations in vicinity of an expeditionary advanced base during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. FDIE provided Pacific Marines an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as the stand-in-force, its contribution to Force Design 2030, and its collaboration with U.S. Pacific Fleet and other joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 899028
    VIRIN: 230926-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_109915388
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: DILLINGHAM MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM
    Force Design 2030
    3rd MLR
    FDIE
    Force Design Integration Exercise
    Air Assault Insert

