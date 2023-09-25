video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct security operations in vicinity of an expeditionary advanced base during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. FDIE provided Pacific Marines an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as the stand-in-force, its contribution to Force Design 2030, and its collaboration with U.S. Pacific Fleet and other joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)