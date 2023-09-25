U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct security operations in vicinity of an expeditionary advanced base during Force Design Integration Exercise (FDIE) at Dillingham Airfield, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2023. FDIE provided Pacific Marines an opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities as the stand-in-force, its contribution to Force Design 2030, and its collaboration with U.S. Pacific Fleet and other joint partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Therese Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|899028
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-EE465-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915388
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|DILLINGHAM MILITARY RESERVATION, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
