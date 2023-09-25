3d Reconnaissance Marines Low-Level Parachuting

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct low-level static line parachute jumps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12 to 13, 2023. The purpose of this training is for 3d Reconnaissance Marines to be able to support 3d Marine Littoral Regiment by inserting into key maritime terrain at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)
