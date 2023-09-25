3d Reconnaissance Marines Low-Level Parachuting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct low-level static line parachute jumps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 12 to 13, 2023. The purpose of this training is for 3d Reconnaissance Marines to be able to support 3d Marine Littoral Regiment by inserting into key maritime terrain at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Gerlach)