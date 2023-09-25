3d LCT concludes FDIE at KTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conclude Force Design Integration Exercise at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030- enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow Stand-in-Force to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)