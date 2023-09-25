3d LCT conducts communication checks at KTA during FDIE

U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct communication checks during Force Design Integration Exercise at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030- enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow SiF to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898995
|VIRIN:
|230927-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109915004
|Length:
|00:06:00
|Location:
|KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
