    3d LCT conducts communication checks at KTA during FDIE

    KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division conduct communication checks during Force Design Integration Exercise at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, Sept. 27, 2023. Force Design Integration Exercise demonstrates the current capabilities of 3d MLR and Joint counterparts. Through the demonstration of Force Design 2030- enabled capabilities, 3d MLR showcases the implementation of technology, doctrine, and policy initiatives to allow SiF to sense and make-sense of potential adversaries, seize and hold maritime terrain, and conduct reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: KAHUKU TRAINING AREA, HI, US

    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Force Design
    Fight Now
    3d MLR
    FDIE

