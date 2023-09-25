Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Lane Event: Day 4 Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Daniel Thompson 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands across the Army compete in the weapons lane event during the 2023 Army’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Today’s event is the weapons lane portion of the squad patrol lanes. Soldiers must demonstrate their individual weapons expertise at 10 different lanes, with weapons such as the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M249 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898994
    VIRIN: 230929-A-AB240-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914966
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Lane Event: Day 4 Wrap-Up, by Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT