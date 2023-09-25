U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Weapons Lane Event: Day 4 Wrap-Up

Soldiers representing commands across the Army compete in the weapons lane event during the 2023 Army’s Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 29, 2023. Today’s event is the weapons lane portion of the squad patrol lanes. Soldiers must demonstrate their individual weapons expertise at 10 different lanes, with weapons such as the M4 carbine, M17 pistol, and M249 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898994
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914966
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
