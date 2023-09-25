Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Flight conducts exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Over the course of a week, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal Airmen participated in an exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2023. This exercise was aimed to help bolster the EOD Airmen’s skills in close-quarter combat, combat arms training, unexploded ordnance identification and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898984
    VIRIN: 230929-F-WJ136-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914866
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Flight conducts exercise, by A1C Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman
    EOD
    49th CES
    explosiveordnancedisposal
    HollomanAFB
    49thWing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT