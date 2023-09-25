49th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD Flight conducts exercise

Over the course of a week, 49th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal Airmen participated in an exercise at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 23, 2023. This exercise was aimed to help bolster the EOD Airmen’s skills in close-quarter combat, combat arms training, unexploded ordnance identification and more. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)
Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 15:34
Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
