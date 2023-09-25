Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall F-35 Night Flight Operation B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll package of the 95th Fighter Squadrons first night flight operations with the F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Sept. 20, 2023. The F-35A provides next-generation stealth, enhanced situational awareness and reduced vulnerability for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898983
    VIRIN: 232709-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914833
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall F-35 Night Flight Operation B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    F35
    Aircraft
    Night Ops
    Tyndall
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT