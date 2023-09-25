President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute and Armed Forces Hail

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Biden delivers remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and participates in an Armed Forces Hail in honor of General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Arlington, VA