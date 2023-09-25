Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute and Armed Forces Hail

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in honor of General Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and participates in an Armed Forces Hail in honor of General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
    Arlington, VA

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 15:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898974
    Filename: DOD_109914663
    Length: 01:44:50
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute and Armed Forces Hail, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joe Biden
    Mark A. Milley

