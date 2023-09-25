Contracted members and Defense Logistic Agency Public Affairs visited Tyndall Air Force Base to film for a project that they are creating to show case some of the many units they work with across Tyndall Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898966
|VIRIN:
|230913-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914480
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Logistics Agency Visits Tyndall Air Force Base, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
