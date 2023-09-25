Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Logistics Agency Visits Tyndall Air Force Base

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Contracted members and Defense Logistic Agency Public Affairs visited Tyndall Air Force Base to film for a project that they are creating to show case some of the many units they work with across Tyndall Air Force Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898966
    VIRIN: 230913-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914480
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Logistics Agency Visits Tyndall Air Force Base, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    LRS
    DLA
    Filiming

