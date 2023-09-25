Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Informational Interviews - DOL VETS Career and Credential Exploration

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Video describing how to conduct informational interviews as part of the curriculum for DOL VETS' Career and Credential Exploration workshops.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 898957
    VIRIN: 230901-O-D0443-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914421
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Interviews
    Transition Assistance Program
    Employment
    DOL VETS
    Career and Credential Exploration
    C2E

