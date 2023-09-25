Informational Interviews - DOL VETS Career and Credential Exploration

Video describing how to conduct informational interviews as part of the curriculum for DOL VETS' Career and Credential Exploration workshops.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|898957
|VIRIN:
|230901-O-D0443-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914421
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
