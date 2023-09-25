Physical therapy can aid in the recovery process from injury or illness. This video will break down TRICARE's coverage of physical therapy.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|898945
|VIRIN:
|230926-O-AV380-7495
|Filename:
|DOD_109914329
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE Physical Therapy, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT