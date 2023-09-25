Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President, Defense Secretary Honor Milley at Retirement

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speak at the relinquishment of office ceremony for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson, Va. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., becomes the new chairman, the 21st in the history of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898944
    Filename: DOD_109914320
    Length: 01:57:56
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President, Defense Secretary Honor Milley at Retirement, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

