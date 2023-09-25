President, Defense Secretary Honor Milley at Retirement

President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speak at the relinquishment of office ceremony for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson, Va. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., becomes the new chairman, the 21st in the history of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898944
|Filename:
|DOD_109914320
|Length:
|01:57:56
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
