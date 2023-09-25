President, Defense Secretary Honor Milley at Retirement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speak at the relinquishment of office ceremony for Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Army Gen. Mark A. Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson, Va. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., becomes the new chairman, the 21st in the history of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.