Take an inside look at how the 19th Maintenance Flight have been the foundation of the C-130 maintenance across the globe at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898933
|VIRIN:
|230908-F-CJ696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914146
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 19th Maintenance Flight conducts maintenance operations, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
