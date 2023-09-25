Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Maintenance Flight conducts maintenance operations

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Take an inside look at how the 19th Maintenance Flight have been the foundation of the C-130 maintenance across the globe at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898933
    VIRIN: 230908-F-CJ696-1001
    Filename: DOD_109914146
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    AMC
    19th AW
    19th MXG

