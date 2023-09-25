Airmen compete in weapons load competition at William Tell 2023 in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11-15, 2023. Over the years, William Tell has earned its reputation as the pinnacle of air-to-air combat competitions and remains the driving force behind advancements in aerial warfare tactics, technology and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898929
|VIRIN:
|230912-F-RS022-4857
|Filename:
|DOD_109914083
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT