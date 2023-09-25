Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William Tell 2023

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen compete in weapons load competition at William Tell 2023 in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11-15, 2023. Over the years, William Tell has earned its reputation as the pinnacle of air-to-air combat competitions and remains the driving force behind advancements in aerial warfare tactics, technology and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898929
    VIRIN: 230912-F-RS022-4857
    Filename: DOD_109914083
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GA, US

    This work, William Tell 2023, by A1C Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WT23 William Tell F22 F35 F15

