Airmen compete in weapons load competition at William Tell 2023 in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 11-15, 2023. Over the years, William Tell has earned its reputation as the pinnacle of air-to-air combat competitions and remains the driving force behind advancements in aerial warfare tactics, technology and training. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Sirimarco-Lang)