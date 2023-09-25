Minute Mission - 4th Space Operations Squadron

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Space Force Sgt. Ethan Rupe, satellite vehicle expert, talks about his role in the 4th Space Operations Squadron and describes the importance of their mission at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado on Sept. 29, 2023. During this minute long video, Rupe talks about how 4 SOPS links the forces through satellite communications and responds to anomalies to deliver 24/7 mission support. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)