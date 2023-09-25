U.S. Space Force Sgt. Ethan Rupe, satellite vehicle expert, talks about his role in the 4th Space Operations Squadron and describes the importance of their mission at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado on Sept. 29, 2023. During this minute long video, Rupe talks about how 4 SOPS links the forces through satellite communications and responds to anomalies to deliver 24/7 mission support. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 11:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|898926
|VIRIN:
|230928-X-OF631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109914045
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minute Mission - 4th Space Operations Squadron, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT