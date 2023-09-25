Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute Mission - 4th Space Operations Squadron

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Ethan Rupe, satellite vehicle expert, talks about his role in the 4th Space Operations Squadron and describes the importance of their mission at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado on Sept. 29, 2023. During this minute long video, Rupe talks about how 4 SOPS links the forces through satellite communications and responds to anomalies to deliver 24/7 mission support. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:08
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US

    This work, Minute Mission - 4th Space Operations Squadron, by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4 SOPS
    Space Force
    Semper Supra
    Always Above
    Minute Mission

