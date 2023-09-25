Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General pays tribute at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine

    UKRAINE

    09.28.2023

    NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met with President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on 28 September 2023. While in Kyiv, the Secretary General laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, paying tribute to all those who have suffered and sacrificed in defence of their homeland.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898889
    VIRIN: 230928-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913568
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: UA

    NATO
    SG

