NATO Secretary General pays tribute at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, met with President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on 28 September 2023. While in Kyiv, the Secretary General laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine, paying tribute to all those who have suffered and sacrificed in defence of their homeland.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898889
|VIRIN:
|230928-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109913568
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|UA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
