Baumholder Mentorship Brunch (Broll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898887" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Mentorship Brunch was put on by SSG Kezman Conner, 16th Sustainment Brigade HHC, for service members in the Baumholder Military Community Sept. 22, 2023, on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. Conner shares how this was put on to help single solders for the upcoming holiday season. (U.S. Army video by SGT Kevin Henderson)