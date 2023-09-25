Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baumholder Mentorship Brunch (No graphics 1080p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Mentorship Brunch was put by SSG Kezman Conner, 16th Sustainment Brigade HHC, for service members in the Baumholder Military Community Sept 22nd, 2023, on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. SSG Conner shares how this was put on to help single solders for the upcoming holiday season. (video by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 06:02
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Holiday
    Mentorship
    Baumholder
    Suicide Awareness
    BMC
    Brunch

