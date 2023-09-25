A Mentorship Brunch was put by SSG Kezman Conner, 16th Sustainment Brigade HHC, for service members in the Baumholder Military Community Sept 22nd, 2023, on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. SSG Conner shares how this was put on to help single solders for the upcoming holiday season. (video by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 06:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898884
|VIRIN:
|230922-A-JV318-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109913370
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Baumholder Mentorship Brunch (No graphics 720p), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
