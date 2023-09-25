Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clean copy- Escape from the Tower

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Camp Darby host the 3rd edition of Escape from the Tower Run in Piazza del Duomo in Pisa on Sept. 22, 2023. For all DOD personnel, Italian military and dependents.


    First interview: COL Scott Horrigan, USAG Italy Commander

    Second interview: COL Guiseppe Milano Italian Base Commander

    Third interview: SPC Morgan Brumfield 1-163 EWE Space Force Unit

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 03:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898868
    VIRIN: 230922-A-RW430-4496
    Filename: DOD_109913213
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean copy- Escape from the Tower, by SGT Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sky Soldiers
    Army
    Camp Darby
    Pisa
    Escape from the Tower

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT