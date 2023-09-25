A shirt giveaway was conducted at the Baumholder Warrior Zone to highlight the showdown and have community involvement. The Showdown was a BOSS and MWR event for military members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 03:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898865
|VIRIN:
|230830-A-VB767-8897
|PIN:
|8897
|Filename:
|DOD_109913188
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldier Show Down Shirt Giveaway, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
