    Soldier Show Down Shirt Giveaway

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    08.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A shirt giveaway was conducted at the Baumholder Warrior Zone to highlight the showdown and have community involvement. The Showdown was a BOSS and MWR event for military members. (U.S. Army video by Sgt Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 03:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898865
    VIRIN: 230830-A-VB767-8897
    PIN: 8897
    Filename: DOD_109913188
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 

