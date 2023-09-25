Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUAB Airmen innovate, remove KC-135 vertical stabilizer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.28.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron successfully removed and reattached the vertical stabilizer from a KC-135 Stratotanker to conduct maintenance on the rudder at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15-24, 2023.

    The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron repurposed mattresses to construct a safe platform for the vertical stabilizer to rest on, allowing maintainers to restore the aircraft to operational status. This was the first time in nine years that a KC-135's vertical stabilizer was removed at Al Udeid Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 04:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898863
    VIRIN: 230928-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913171
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB Airmen innovate, remove KC-135 vertical stabilizer, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT