U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron successfully removed and reattached the vertical stabilizer from a KC-135 Stratotanker to conduct maintenance on the rudder at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15-24, 2023.
The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron repurposed mattresses to construct a safe platform for the vertical stabilizer to rest on, allowing maintainers to restore the aircraft to operational status. This was the first time in nine years that a KC-135's vertical stabilizer was removed at Al Udeid Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 04:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898863
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-EQ901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109913171
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB Airmen innovate, remove KC-135 vertical stabilizer, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT