AUAB Airmen innovate, remove KC-135 vertical stabilizer

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, 379th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 379th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron successfully removed and reattached the vertical stabilizer from a KC-135 Stratotanker to conduct maintenance on the rudder at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sept. 15-24, 2023.



The 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron repurposed mattresses to construct a safe platform for the vertical stabilizer to rest on, allowing maintainers to restore the aircraft to operational status. This was the first time in nine years that a KC-135's vertical stabilizer was removed at Al Udeid Air Base.