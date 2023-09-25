Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Contain and Control: CBRN Exercise Dragon Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.10.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Operation Dragon Response was a joint chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response exercise designed to enhance regional military interoperability, while processing development and honing the skills necessary to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a CBRN attack or incident.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 04:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898861
    VIRIN: 230810-F-EQ901-1001
    Filename: DOD_109913169
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contain and Control: CBRN Exercise Dragon Response, by TSgt Devin Boyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    CBRN
    AFCENT
    Grand Slam Wing
    Triangle K
    AUAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT