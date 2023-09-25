Contain and Control: CBRN Exercise Dragon Response

Operation Dragon Response was a joint chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response exercise designed to enhance regional military interoperability, while processing development and honing the skills necessary to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a CBRN attack or incident.
