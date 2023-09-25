Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen Miley Addresses Pacific Service Members

    JAPAN

    07.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Mark Miley addresses U.S. Service Members in the indo-pacific region and thanks them for their service. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 22:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898850
    VIRIN: 230717-M-AS595-7743
    Filename: DOD_109912906
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen Miley Addresses Pacific Service Members, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    shoutout
    cjcs
    gen miley
    indopacific

