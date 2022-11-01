Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: November 1, 2022

    JAPAN

    11.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines assist the environmental team during a tree planting on Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Guam; Camp Foster hosts Kid’s Warrior Day in Okinawa; U.S. Airmen build MQ-9 Reapers on Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kanoya Air Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 19:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898844
    VIRIN: 221101-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109912708
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: November 1, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    Pacific News
    INDOPACOM

