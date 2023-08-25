On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 23.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan; U.S. Marines conduct patrol exercises during Pololu Strike at Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii; personnel assigned to Special Operations Command Korea and Republic of Korea Special Warfare Command conduct combined jump training in the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 19:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|898842
|VIRIN:
|230824-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109912695
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific New: August 25, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
