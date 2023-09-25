Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 3 Wrap-up (Medical Patrol Lanes)

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Hans Williams 

    Office of the Chief of Public Affairs

    Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct patrol lanes during day three of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898826
    VIRIN: 230928-A-OI911-1001
    Filename: DOD_109912356
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 3 Wrap-up (Medical Patrol Lanes), by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ArmyBestSquad
    2023BSC

