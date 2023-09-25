Soldiers representing commands from across the Army conduct patrol lanes during day three of the 2023 Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Sept. 28, 2023. Readiness is achieved through building cohesive teams that are highly trained, disciplined, and fit. Teams that exemplify these principles are ready to fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 17:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898826
|VIRIN:
|230928-A-OI911-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109912356
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2023 Army Best Squad Competition - Day 3 Wrap-up (Medical Patrol Lanes), by SPC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
