    President Biden Delivers Remarks Honoring the Legacy of Senator John McCain

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks honoring the legacy of Senator John McCain, and the work we must do together to strengthen our democracy.
    Tempe, AZ

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 898825
    Filename: DOD_109912329
    Length: 00:39:48
    Location: US

    POTUS
    Senator John McCain
    President Biden

