    Honoring Airman First Class Jacobson

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Goodfellow community came together to honor the memory of Airman First Class Elizabeth N. Jacobson, who lost her life to an improvised explosive device in Iraq eighteen years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898824
    VIRIN: 230928-F-QS607-7917
    Filename: DOD_109912269
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    A1C Elizabeth Jacobson
    memorial ruck
    17th SFS

