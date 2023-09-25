Dr. Judith Minor shares ‘State of the Americas’

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In her 2023 State of the Americas address, Dr. Judy Minor, Americas director for student excellence, highlights the achievements of the past school year, with a focus on military-connected students across 50 schools, spanning 16 installations in seven states and two counties.



Noteworthy successes include expanded access to four pilot schools following the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, a 100% graduation rate, a #1 school system ranking with top scores in math and literacy, and plans for enhanced support in the upcoming year. Community partnerships, school news liaisons, and stakeholder involvement underscore the school system's dedication to excellence. Dr. Minor expresses gratitude for collaborative efforts supporting military-connected children and families.