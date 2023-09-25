Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Judith Minor shares ‘State of the Americas’

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael ODay 

    Department of Defense Education Activity Americas

    In her 2023 State of the Americas address, Dr. Judy Minor, Americas director for student excellence, highlights the achievements of the past school year, with a focus on military-connected students across 50 schools, spanning 16 installations in seven states and two counties.

    Noteworthy successes include expanded access to four pilot schools following the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, a 100% graduation rate, a #1 school system ranking with top scores in math and literacy, and plans for enhanced support in the upcoming year. Community partnerships, school news liaisons, and stakeholder involvement underscore the school system's dedication to excellence. Dr. Minor expresses gratitude for collaborative efforts supporting military-connected children and families.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:41
    Category: Briefings
    Location: GA, US

    TAGS

    2023
    DoDEA Americas
    State of the Americas

