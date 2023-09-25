Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    230413-N-PA221-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare for 1MC announcment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898819
    VIRIN: 230413-N-PA221-1001
    Filename: DOD_109912150
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navigation Bridge, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CO
    1MC
    Navigation Bridge
    QM

