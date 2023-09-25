230408-N-PA221-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 landing gear aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898816
|VIRIN:
|230409-N-PA221-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109912134
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sailors perform Maintenance Super Hornet Landing Gear, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
