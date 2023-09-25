Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors perform Maintenance Super Hornet Landing Gear

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.09.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Tang 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    230408-N-PA221-1004 PHILIPPINE SEA, (April 8, 2023). U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 landing gear aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898816
    VIRIN: 230409-N-PA221-1004
    Filename: DOD_109912134
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    TAGS

    Super Hornet
    CVN 68
    Fighting Redcocks
    F/A-18F
    USS Nimitz
    Landing gear
    VFA 22

