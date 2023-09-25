230408-N-PA221-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (April 8, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on a ballistic door hatch aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in the U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898814
|VIRIN:
|230408-N-PA221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109912128
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ballistic Door Hatch Maintenance, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT