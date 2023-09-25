23rd FSS Search & Recovery Training: Ready for anything

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898810" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If disaster strikes or tragedy occurs, Airmen from the 23rd Force Support Squadron may be called upon to be part of a Search and Recovery team in the event of an incident.

Watch as a S&R training where our Flying Tigers assess the situation, gear up and process the incident site in preparation for real-life scenarios.