    23rd FSS Search & Recovery Training: Ready for anything

    MOODY AFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    If disaster strikes or tragedy occurs, Airmen from the 23rd Force Support Squadron may be called upon to be part of a Search and Recovery team in the event of an incident.
    Watch as a S&R training where our Flying Tigers assess the situation, gear up and process the incident site in preparation for real-life scenarios.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898810
    VIRIN: 230919-F-JS667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109911950
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MOODY AFB, GA, US

    This work, 23rd FSS Search & Recovery Training: Ready for anything, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command

    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    search & rescue
    23rd Wing

