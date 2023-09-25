2nd Supply Battalion Grenade Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live fire grenade range on Stone Bay in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept 28, 2023. During the exercise Gladius Forge, Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a command post exercise, patrolling, ambushing and a grenade range in order to execute mission essential tasks, while validating the battalion’s capabilities and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)