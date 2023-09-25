Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Supply Battalion Grenade Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live fire grenade range on Stone Bay in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept 28, 2023. During the exercise Gladius Forge, Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a command post exercise, patrolling, ambushing and a grenade range in order to execute mission essential tasks, while validating the battalion’s capabilities and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 898799
    VIRIN: 230928-M-GD991-1001
    Filename: DOD_109911742
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Supply Battalion Grenade Range, by LCpl Alfonso Livrieri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

