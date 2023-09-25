2nd Supply Battalion Grenade Range

U.S. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a live fire grenade range on Stone Bay in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept 28, 2023. During the exercise Gladius Forge, Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a command post exercise, patrolling, ambushing and a grenade range in order to execute mission essential tasks, while validating the battalion’s capabilities and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alfonso Livrieri)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 15:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|898799
|VIRIN:
|230928-M-GD991-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109911742
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
