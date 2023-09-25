Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94

The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94 Coast Guard Day was held, Sept. 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. JCOC allows American businesses, community leaders and teams from the DoD to have a full one-day experience of how the different military branches operate and what missions they execute daily. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)
(U.S. Coast Guard B-roll by Petty Officers Eric Rodriguez and Santiago Gomez)
