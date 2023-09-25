Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898795" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94 Coast Guard Day was held, Sept. 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. JCOC allows American businesses, community leaders and teams from the DoD to have a full one-day experience of how the different military branches operate and what missions they execute daily. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)

(U.S. Coast Guard B-roll by Petty Officers Eric Rodriguez and Santiago Gomez)