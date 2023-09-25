Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The Joint Civilian Orientation Conference 94 Coast Guard Day was held, Sept. 22, 2023, at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, Florida. JCOC allows American businesses, community leaders and teams from the DoD to have a full one-day experience of how the different military branches operate and what missions they execute daily. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez)
    (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll by Petty Officers Eric Rodriguez and Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:04
    Location: US

    USCG JCOC

