Bertazon's Commitment to the Future

CSM Brian Bertazon, the CSM of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, spoke to five high schools in the Tampa Bay area. The events were part of an effort to have general officers and nominative command sergeants major speak to the community. CSM Bertazon is from the Tampa area and his son is in Basic Training so the mission is important to him.