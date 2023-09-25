175th Civil Engineering Squadron innovates to prepare Airmen for the future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/898790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maryland Air National Guard Maj. Brian Vickers, 175th Civil Engineering Squadron staff officer, discusses how the squadron is using different fund sources including the 175th Spark Cell to prepare Airmen for future missions by procuring new and innovative equipment. Spark Cells are intended to move individuals, units, or wings forward to meet the challenges of warfighting in the 21st century and brings Airmen innovators together through connections, development, and support.