    175th Civil Engineering Squadron innovates to prepare Airmen for the future

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    Maryland Air National Guard Maj. Brian Vickers, 175th Civil Engineering Squadron staff officer, discusses how the squadron is using different fund sources including the 175th Spark Cell to prepare Airmen for future missions by procuring new and innovative equipment. Spark Cells are intended to move individuals, units, or wings forward to meet the challenges of warfighting in the 21st century and brings Airmen innovators together through connections, development, and support.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898790
    VIRIN: 230928-F-PA115-6632
    Filename: DOD_109911642
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Maryland Air National Guard
    Civil Engineering
    175th Wing

