Maryland Air National Guard Maj. Brian Vickers, 175th Civil Engineering Squadron staff officer, discusses how the squadron is using different fund sources including the 175th Spark Cell to prepare Airmen for future missions by procuring new and innovative equipment. Spark Cells are intended to move individuals, units, or wings forward to meet the challenges of warfighting in the 21st century and brings Airmen innovators together through connections, development, and support.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 14:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|898790
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-PA115-6632
|Filename:
|DOD_109911642
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 175th Civil Engineering Squadron innovates to prepare Airmen for the future, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT