230215-N-PA221-1003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb 15, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Tang)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898763
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-PA221-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109911286
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Hornet Maintenance, by PO3 Kevin Tang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
