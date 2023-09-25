Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide medical care to simulated casualties during exercise Gladius Forge on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2023. 2nd Medical Battalion conducted the exercise in order to execute mission-essential tasks while validating the battalion’s medical support capabilities and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 898752
    VIRIN: 230926-M-MU578-1002
    Filename: DOD_109911218
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    USNORTHCOM
    Simulated
    Medical Care
    2nd Medical Battalion
    Gladius Forge

