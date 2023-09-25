U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion Conduct a Mass Casualty Evacuation

U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide medical care to simulated casualties during exercise Gladius Forge on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 26, 2023. 2nd Medical Battalion conducted the exercise in order to execute mission-essential tasks while validating the battalion’s medical support capabilities and proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898752
|VIRIN:
|230926-M-MU578-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109911218
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
