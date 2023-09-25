Senate Committee Considers Defense Nominees, Part 2

The Senate Armed Services Committee considers the nominations of Derek H. Chollet for undersecretary of defense for policy and Cara L. Abercrombie for assistant secretary of defense for acquisition.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 12:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|898747
|Filename:
|DOD_109911144
|Length:
|00:54:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
