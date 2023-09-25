Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC TV: Never Leave an Airman Behind

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by AFCLC Maxwell 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    On this episode, we hosted Mr. Kelly McKeague, Director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, to acknowledge the importance of commemorating Prisoner of War/Missing in Action service members and highlight the support LEAP Scholars provide to the DPAA mission.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    POW/MIA
    LEAP
    POW/MIA Recognition Day
    DPAA
    AFCLC

