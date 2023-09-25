Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Enlisted Airmanship Continuum, MCA Training Framework, New Coaching Website

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Saomy Sabournin 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Enlisted Airmanship Continuum aims to provide new development opportunities for Airmen, there’s a new roadmap for training Multi-Capable Airmen, and the Air Force has a new website with resources to help find or become a professional coach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

