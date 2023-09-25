In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Enlisted Airmanship Continuum aims to provide new development opportunities for Airmen, there’s a new roadmap for training Multi-Capable Airmen, and the Air Force has a new website with resources to help find or become a professional coach.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898737
|VIRIN:
|230928-F-UE508-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109910913
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Enlisted Airmanship Continuum, MCA Training Framework, New Coaching Website, by SrA Saomy Sabournin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT