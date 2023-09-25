Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    RP, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    Video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    As Suicide Prevention Month comes to an end, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, 10th AAMDC Command Sergeant Major, expresses the importance of watching for the warning signs and taking care of each other Sept. 28 in Sembach, Germany. We tend to ignore our mind’s call for help when focusing on the mission, but it is important to prioritize our mental health! If you’re thinking about suicide call 00-800-1273-8255 (in Europe). In the United States call 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:50
    Location: RP, DE

