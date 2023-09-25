U.S. Senate's recgonizes 30 years of DOD National Guard State Partnership Program

Our National Defense Strategy is clear: Mutually-beneficial alliances and partnerships—like the SPP—are an enduring strength. And they will be more critical in the years ahead.
Here’s to 30 years to the State Partnership Program, as recognized by yesterday’s Senate resolution. Here’s to its future, and here’s to all who make it possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
