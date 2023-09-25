Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Senate's recgonizes 30 years of DOD National Guard State Partnership Program

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Our National Defense Strategy is clear: Mutually-beneficial alliances and partnerships—like the SPP—are an enduring strength. And they will be more critical in the years ahead.

    Here’s to 30 years to the State Partnership Program, as recognized by yesterday’s Senate resolution. Here’s to its future, and here’s to all who make it possible. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 898728
    VIRIN: 230927-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_109910857
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    SPP
    SPP30

