    Chief of Navy Reserve and Force Master Chief Congratulate FY24 Chiefs

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, and Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt congratulate Chief Petty Officers of Fiscal Year 2024, Class 130 and highlight their essential role as Deckplate leaders in the Warfighting Readiness of the Navy Reserve. Navy Chief, Navy Pride! (U.S. Navy video by Willard Wayne French)
    #NavyReserve #WarfightingReadiness #ReadyOnDayOne

    Chief Petty Officers
    Chief of Navy Reserve
    Commander Navy Reserve Force
    Vice Adm. John B. Mustin
    Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt
    FY24

