Chief of Navy Reserve and Force Master Chief Congratulate FY24 Chiefs

Vice Adm. John Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, and Force Master Chief Tracy Hunt congratulate Chief Petty Officers of Fiscal Year 2024, Class 130 and highlight their essential role as Deckplate leaders in the Warfighting Readiness of the Navy Reserve. Navy Chief, Navy Pride! (U.S. Navy video by Willard Wayne French)
#NavyReserve #WarfightingReadiness #ReadyOnDayOne
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|898717
|VIRIN:
|230928-D-US787-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109910758
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
