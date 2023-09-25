AFN Europe News: Seabreeze 23-3

Sea Breeze 2023-3 is scheduled to run from Sept. 11-15, 2023, in Constanta, Romania. This is a land and sea-based exercise with multinational Allies and Partners, aimed to enhance the capabilities of Black Sea and Partnership for Peace maritime security forces while progressively training and preparing the Ukraine Maritime Command staff.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BLACK SEA
