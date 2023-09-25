Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe News: Seabreeze 23-3

    BLACK SEA

    09.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Sea Breeze 2023-3 is scheduled to run from Sept. 11-15, 2023, in Constanta, Romania. This is a land and sea-based exercise with multinational Allies and Partners, aimed to enhance the capabilities of Black Sea and Partnership for Peace maritime security forces while progressively training and preparing the Ukraine Maritime Command staff.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 898716
    VIRIN: 230915-N-NO067-5315
    Filename: DOD_109910728
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BLACK SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe News: Seabreeze 23-3, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diving
    EOD
    Minecounter Measures

